HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged seven people for separate alleged crimes committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 14 around 4:30 p.m., a theft was investigated at the Walmart in Hazle Township. Troopers stated a 41-year-old from West Hazleton, under-rand five kid toy action figures which were valued at $34.47.

The following day on September 15 troopers responded to three separate reports of theft at the Halze Township Walmart.

The first theft occurred around 2:00 p.m. when a 21-year-old woman from Jim Thorpe failed to scan $35 worth of various pet supplies. The second theft happened two hours later at 4:00 p.m. when a 34-year-old man from White Haven under-rang $113.01 worth of various grocery items. Then at 9:12 p.m. troopers arrested a 38-year-old man from Hazleton who stole $95.15 worth of consumable goods.

On September 16 at 9:20 p.m., police said a 33-year-old West Hazleton scanned six assorted household and food goods using other lower price tags.

State police say they responded to Walmart on September 22 around 5:20 p.m. after a 36-year-old man from Mahanoy City failed to pay for 11 items worth a total of $119.40. Two days later troopers stated they were called on September 24 for a 39-year-old woman from Bronx, New York falling to scana pay for items worth of total of $139.90.

All seven people accused have been charged or cited through the district court with retail theft.