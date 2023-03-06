WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force assisted in the arrest of a second suspect wanted for a Williamsport homicide.

According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, on Monday state police and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested 22-year-old Rocellus Carter, in the 1700 block of Randall Cirle in Williamsport for his involvement in a homicide.

Police stated on October 5, 2020, around 12:00 a.m. officers were called to the 660 block of Campbell Street for a report of a shooting victim.

Officers said they found the victim, Semaji Mozee, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper abdomen in the bathroom of the home. Mozee was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

As stated in the release, Carter and Seneca Mitchell Jr., confronted Mozee at the front of the house. Mitchell Jr. threatened the victim with a gun, shot him, and the two fled the scene.

Mitchell Jr. was arrested last week on the charges of criminal homicide, burglary, and aggravated assault.

Carter faces criminal conspiracy to commit murder, 2nd-degree murder, criminal conspiracy to commit burglary, and other related charges.