KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A second suspect is being charged after police say he was involved in a Kingston shooting last month that left one man dead.

According to the Kingston Police Department, Jakir Bacote, 22, of Nanticoke, was identified as a suspect in a September shooting in Kingston that left Peter McCoy, 38, of Wilkes-Barre, dead from the injuries he suffered outside of Leonardo’s Stop and Go on Main Street.

Investigators said Bacote turned himself in to Wilkes-Barre City police on an unrelated arrest warrant where he was interviewed regarding his involvement in the shooting.

Bacote told police that on September 10, his brother, Tyquan Lassiter, and he were trying to go inside Leonardo’s but changed their minds and stayed in the parking lot when they came across McCoy, according to court papers.

McCoy began to argue with Bacote and Lassiter as he was trying to leave the parking lot, police said. Bacote told police he took McCoy arguing with them as a threat.

As stated in the affidavit, Bacote told police Lassiter fired a round into the ground and then at McCoy multiple times.

Bacote also stated that he did not see McCoy have any weapon on him before and after the argument, police say.

As a result of the investigation, police are charging Bacote with aggravated assault, and not allowed to possess a firearm.

Lassiter has been charged with homicide in the death of McCoy.