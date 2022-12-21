HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man charged with sexually assaulting a child in 2021 was charged again on Tuesday for sexually assaulting a second child.

Police accused Gerald Sheerer, a 52-year-old man from Wayne County, of sexually assaulting two children under 16.

According to the Wayne County District Attorney, Sheerer was charged with sexually assaulting a teen in Wayne County after they reported him to their school counselors in September 2021. The victim claimed it had been going on since 2020.

Sheerer is going to trial and currently faces five charges related to aggravated indecent assault of a child. He was then released from jail on bail according to court records.

In March 2022, investigators said they spoke with another child who said Sheerer had sexually assaulted them from when they were nine until they were 14.

According to police, Sheerer spoke with the victim while he was out on bail and asked, “Do you believe I did it?” The victim said she responded, “Yes, I do believe you did those things to [other victim’s name] because you did them to me.”

Officers said the second victim explained what she experienced with Sheerer for the six years the assaults happened.

It involved descriptions of the assaults, Sheerer threatening to do the same thing to the victim’s sister if they didn’t comply, threatening to put all the victim’s siblings in foster homes, and threatening to ruin their family if they told police or children youth service workers about what was going on.

Interviewers said the victim also confided in their great aunt who said they would be disowned if they told anyone about it.

In this second case, Sheerer faces 12 counts related to sexually assaulting a child.

He was once again released from the Wayne County Jail on cash bail.