NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A second arrest has been made after a Nanticoke drive-by shooting that injured a 14-year-old boy.

James Alberto Jr., 16, is the second suspect arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that occurred in Nanticoke on July 21, 2023. State police say Alberto was arrested Thursday morning and is being charged as an adult for attempted homicide, which he has pleaded not guilty to.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 14-year-old boy was walking from a park where he played basketball when he was shot in the head and ankle.

Police say surveillance video showed the victim walking when a silver Hyundai Elantra drives slowly passed him. Then the rear seat passenger, wearing a ski mask, is seen leaning out the window and firing rounds across the roof of the vehicle toward the 14-year-old boy as the driver speeds away, investigators stated.

16-year-old John Carl Pearce IV is accused of being the gunman after investigators say they obtained video footage from locations in Nanticoke, Shickshinny, and Larksville. Pearce faces multiple charges including attempt to commit criminal homicide.

Alberto was denied bail and remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility. A preliminary is scheduled for October 11.