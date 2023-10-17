NEW PHILADELPHIA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have released search warrants regarding the double homicide of two Schuylkill County teens, revealing new details about the alleged crime.

According to the search warrant, on October 8 around 11:50 p.m., troopers responded to Ferndale Road in New Philadelphia for a call about a man knocking on a front door asking for help.

The witness told troopers he and his two friends, Hunter Mock, 18, and Angelito Caraballo, 16, were hanging out with another man, identified as Lamour Branch, 19, in the woods. According to the witness, at one point during the night, Branch pulled out a gun for an unknown reason and shot at the witness, Mock, and Caraballo, as stated in court documents.

Police said the witness got away by swimming through a pond nearby, but Mock and Caraballo’s whereabouts were not known. The witness also reported hearing 10-20 gunshots during his escape. On October 9 and 10, both Carballo and Mock were officially reported missing by state police in Frackville.

On October 10 troopers stated they received a call from a woman who said she went looking for the two victims and found their bodies in an area known as “The Sanchez”, an old mining area filled with water and where people socialize and have bonfires.

Investigators stated the coroner arrived on the scene and pronounced both of the victims dead. The coroner said Mock sustained a gunshot wound to the head and Caraballo sustained several puncture wounds/laceration-type injuries causing his death.

At this time, investigators are searching the property and collecting the DNA of Branch, and also collecting DNA from the witness as they continue to investigate, according to the search warrant.

The court documents also indicate that Branch says that the witness shot and killed Mock and that Branch admitted he tried to shoot Caraballo but the gun didn’t fire.

Branch has been arrested on unrelated charges. State Police will not comment on whether or not they have a suspect.