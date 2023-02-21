LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Details have been released regarding the investigation into a man who was found dead on a roadway in Pringle two weeks ago.

According to Kingston Police Department, possible suspects have been discovered in the death of 30-year-old Nahiem Jamal Beals, whose body was found on the roadway of Evans Street in Pringle Borough on the morning of February 11.

Investigators say around 4:30 a.m. officers were called to Evans and Grove Streets after a witness on the Cross Valley Expressway reported seeing a fight occur in the area, between three people.

Police said they found a man unresponsive, later identified as Beals, laying on the roadway, naked from the waist down with no pulse.

Through further investigation officers learned Beals was at a bar in Edwardsville named Swizzle Sticks the night of February 10.

Surveillance video showed Beals and another man entering the Swizzle Sticks and leaving in the early morning hours of February 11 in a white Infiniti QX50, officers stated. Detectives said they learned the car was being borrowed by the man seen with Beals. As stated in the affidavit, the man was later interviewed regarding Beal’s death.

Police say the man told them he was out with Beals going from the Swizzle Sticks to the VIP Diamond Club in Old Forge where he last saw the victim after they separated and he went to his sister’s house located on Allen Street in Luzerne Borough.

According to court documents, surveillance video from the VIP Diamond Club show the man leaving the club with Beals and another unidentified man. Police also looked at video footage from the Cross Valley Expressway where the witness saw the fight. Surveillance showed a white SUV driving and stopping on Evans Street where the body was located, waiting for several minutes, the affidavit states.

Investigators say more surveillance video showed the car leave the area and drive to Allen Street where the man’s sister lives.

Due to these factors found within the investigation police believe the man, seen with the victim the night he died, is a possible suspect involved in Beals’ death. At this time no official charges have been filed nor an official arrest has been made by police.