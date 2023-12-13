DALLAS TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A search warrant served at the Dallas Middle School has revealed an investigation was done involving a student posting an inappropriate video and a picture of another student online.

The search warrant, signed on October 11 and sealed for 60 days, became unsealed Wednesday at the request of our media partner the Times Leader.

The search warrant reports an investigation began when at least eight students reported an inappropriate online posting to school staff at the Dallas Middle School in September.

According to court documents, police received two Child Line complaints on September 21 involving a juvenile victim and an alleged juvenile suspect.

Police in the affidavit alleged the juvenile suspect, a boy, pretended to be a girl online and solicited the juvenile victim to send a nude picture. The suspect also obtained an inappropriate video of the victim, as stated in the affidavit.

Investigators said the video and pictures were then posted on a site used by the Dallas Middle School boy’s soccer team and were viewed by members of the soccer team.

The search warrant lists criminal offenses of sexual abuse of children and criminal use of communication facility.

Officials noted the online posting occurred off campus, not on Dallas School District grounds.