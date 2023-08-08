NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A search warrant has been issued on a car that is suspected to have left the scene of a hit-and-run crash that killed an ATV rider in Luzerne County.

According to court documents, on July 30 around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a car and an ATV on Moutain Road in Newport Township.

Investigators stated a Hyundai Santa Fe tried to pass a group of ATVs when it collided with one being driven by James Thiemann, 26, of Warrior Run. Thiemann was thrown from the ATV and hit the pavement causing serious injury. The driver of the car stayed at the scene for a few minutes and then fled, police said.

Thiemann died at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township. Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews tells 28/22 News no autopsy was done and the cause of death will not be released at this time.

A search warrant has been served for a 2004 Hyundai Sante Fe registered to a man in Nanticoke that is suspected to have a connection to the car that hit Thiemann.

The search warrant says state police took a DNA swab from the steering wheel, a fingerprint from the driver’s side door, and photographs of the Hyundai.

No charges have been filed as of the publishing time of this article.