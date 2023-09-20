PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are on the hunt for a man wanted on multiple warrants who fled troopers during a high-speed chase.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday troopers tried to pull over a car for vehicle violations on Interstate 84 in Pike County. The driver didn’t stop and accelerated at a high speed through residential areas passing multiple cars.

Police say the car got disabled when the driver, later identified as Jeffrey Millard, 55, of Laceyville, went through the woods. Millard then fled on foot causing a manhunt pursuit involving multiple PSP units, DCNR Rangers, PA Game Commission Officers, state police K9, and aviation.

Millard is wanted on three active arrest warrants for numerous charges involving drugs and DUI.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Rehberg of PSP Blooming Grove at 570-226-5718.