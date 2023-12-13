DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tis the season for yet another wanted porch pirate accused of stealing from a Lackawanna County home.

The Dickson City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the identity of a suspected porch pirate.

Dickson City Police

Police say the suspect stole a skateboard from the 800 block of Main Street Wednesday morning. The suspect is often seen walking up and down Main Street, officers noted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Grunza with tips at 570-489-3231.