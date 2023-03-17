POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a suspect who they say stole a person’s identity and withdrew money from their bank account.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, in August 2022 officers received a report from a victim that their identity was stolen.

Pocono Twp. police

Police say the victim stated the suspect who stole their identity was withdrawing money from their bank account.

The suspect was seen leaving the bank from a newer model Mercedes C-class sedan pictured below.

Pocono Twp. police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scicutella at 570-629-7200 ext. 230.