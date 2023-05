BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Detectives are searching for a suspect they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash.

According to the Bloomsburg Police Department, on Tuesday around 6:00 a.m. a hit-and-run crash occurred in the 600 block of East Street.

Police say the man pictured is a suspect in the crash and he was seen driving a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Bloomsburg Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Melanie Beck at 570-784-4155 ext 163.