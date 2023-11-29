WILKES-BARRE TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are on the hunt for a recent “porch pirate” in Luzerne County.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on November 21 around 11:53 a.m., the suspect pictured stole a FedEx package from a customer’s porch.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police

Police say the package contained a $1,400 Samsung electronic device.

Officers have identified the vehicle as a gray Chevy Malibu (possibly 2009) bearing a Pennsylvania registration plate.

Wilkes Township Police warns as the holiday season is upon us, these types of crimes are only going to increase.

Anyone with information on the suspect, the vehicle, or any similar criminal activity is asked to contact Capparell@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us, text (570) 760-0215, or call (570) 606-4791.