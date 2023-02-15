HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery at a jewelry store in Luzerne County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, there was a robbery at D’Jesus Jewelers in the Laurel Mall in Hazle Township on January 11 around 3:50 p.m.

Investigators stated the suspect used a fire extinguisher in the air, spraying the jewelry store to create a smokey cover.

He then smashed the glass jewelry case with the extinguisher and removed a neck mannequin containing a large number of gold necklaces, PSP said.

Pennsylvania State Police

The man pictured is being described by police as a Hispanic man around 5’9”-6’0” tall, wearing a black face covering, a gray jacket, black pants, and red gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP-Hazleton at 570-459-3980.