MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a car they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning.

According to the Moosic Borough Police Department, officers are investigating a hit-and-run incident that occurred at the intersection of Birney Avenue and Main Street around 7:00 a.m.

Police say the silver SUV left the scene traveling down Main Street before turning right onto Moosic Road into Old Forge. Officers note the suspected car should have driver-side front-end damage.

If anyone has any information about the location or owner they are asked to contact Assistant Chief Decker at 570-342-9111.