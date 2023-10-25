WILKES-BARRE TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Luzerne County are searching for a car they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, officers are trying to locate a Hyundai after it was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash and fled from police.

Police say the car may have an exhaust issue causing it to sound louder and there should be damage to the front hood area near the Hyundai emblem.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police

Officers also note there is a decal across the top of the windshield and a decal on the passenger rear door. The suspected car also has tinted windows and is missing hub caps.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ptlm. 432 at 570-208-4635×432.