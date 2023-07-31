WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are searching for a car that was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Luzerne County on Friday.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, officers were trying to locate a car involved in a hit-and-run crash that occurred around 2:45 on Friday.

The car was later found on Route 115 where the driver and passengers were found unresponsive, with drug paraphernalia visible, police stated. Once EMS arrived on the scene the car fled the area.

Investigators stated the vehicle was not registered and the owner does not possess a driver’s license anywhere in the United States. Officers believe the car has ties to Brooklyn, New York.

Anyone with information about the owner or location of the vehicle is asked to contact 570-208-4635 x433 or message Wilkes-Barre Township police on Facebook.