OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New York State Police have now joined local authorities as the search continues in the case of Robert Baron, who has been missing for six years.

Eyewitness News crews are on the scene where New York State Police joined Pennsylvania State Police and other local officers in their search for Baron.

Baron disappeared in January 2017 and police stepped up their efforts Tuesday morning searching the woods near Pagnotti Park and abandoned coal mines.

Mercyhurst University was seen arriving at the search. Mercyhurst is known to be a forensic pathology school in Erie, that sent students to assist in many searches in the past.

Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell stated regarding the search:

The FBI and Pennsylvania State Police are supporting our investigation into the January 2017 homicide of Robert Baron Sr. As an active and ongoing investigation, we will not share any specifics about the activity in order to protect the integrity of the case.” Mark Powell, Lackawanna County District Attorney

DA Powell continued by saying new advancements in forensic technology are being used to investigate.

Powell also notes there are people who have information regarding the circumstances of Baron’s disappearance or death who have not yet spoken with law enforcement. Powell reinforces that no matter the circumstance, it is not too late to come forward.

Investigators ask those to think back to January 2017 and consider the following:

Did you notice anyone who had unexplained injuries or a person’s sudden departure

from the area?

from the area? Did you interact with anyone who seemed intensely interested in the case or maybe

someone who made significant efforts to avoid talking about it?

someone who made significant efforts to avoid talking about it? Did you observe anyone who seemed to have an abrupt change in mood, lifestyle or

appearance around this time?

appearance around this time? Are you aware of someone who suddenly came into an unexplained source of money?

If there is anything else that sticks out in your memory during that time period, please

contact us.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the hotline at 570-963-6311 and a designated email address at lackawannada@lackawannacounty.org for you to share any information, which can be done anonymously.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as it is released.