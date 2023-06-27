SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County woman has been arrested after officers witnessed her selling drugs

According to police on June 24, 38-year-old Treversa Cullars was caught selling drugs in Scranton by officers. During the arrest synthetic marijuana, brass knuckles, and cash were found on Cullars, police say.

Scranton Police Department said during processing they noticed additional drugs hidden on her body.

Cullars has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and selling a controlled substance without a label along with other related charges.

Cullars is being held in Lackawanna County prison with a bail set at $15,000.