SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman has been arrested after officers say she burned her partner’s clothes.

According to police on July 30 around 11:18 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home on North Main Avenue in Scranton.

Upon arrival, officers say 34-year-old Amber L. Seniuk from Scranton was telling her partner she wanted him to leave, however, he had been living with her for over a month and had no place to go.

Police stated they were able to get the two to agree that the man would leave in the morning. Court documents say at 11:56 p.m. officers were dispatched to the same location for a woman lighting her partner’s things on fire outside the home.

Seniuk told her partner “If you don’t leave, we will end up in jail or dead,” as stated in the affidavit. Seniuk said she was burning his things because she wanted him out of the home, according to investigators.

Seniuk has been charged with terroristic threats, reckless endangering another person, simple assault, and criminal mischief with arson.