SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — District Attorney Mark Powell confirms with Eyewitness News all three teens involved in the fatal stabbing, of an 18-year-old will be charged as adults.

According to D.A. Powell, District Justice Sean McGraw ruled there was sufficient evidence to place all charges against Amir Williams, 16, Nahsyeis Williams, 16, and Sheldon Datilus, 17, in the killing of Tyler McKenna, 18, back in June that investigators say is gang-related.

The affidavit states, that on June 22 police were dispatched to West Olive Street for a large fight. Once officers arrived they said several suspects ran and a stab victim, later identified as Mckenna, was seen bleeding profusely. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital only several minutes after he arrived.

According to court documents, suspects from the fight fled, one suspect was seen running on Harrington Avenue and was told to stop. The suspect, later identified as Amir Williams, stopped and appeared to have fresh blood on his pants, police say.

Investigators state video surveillance at the Geisinger Orthopedic Center shows footage showing the victim got into an altercation with Sheldon Datilus, 16, when Williams approached with a knife in his hand.

Williams was then seen stabbing Mckenna a total of seven times causing wounds to his back, side, and chest, as stated in court papers.

Police say two other suspects, Datilus, and Nahsyeis Williams, 17, were seen assaulting the victim after and during the stabbing.

Amir Williams has been charged with homicide, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit assault, and recklessly endangering another person. He will be charged as an adult.

Datilus and Nahsyeis Williams will be charged as adults. Both are facing aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit assault, and recklessly endangering another person.