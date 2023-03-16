SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Coroner ruled a Scranton shooting a homicide after a man died from being shot in the head.

According to coroner Timoty Rowland, the death of David Deshler, 25, of Scranton, has been ruled a homicide.

Deshler died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head at the Geisinger CMC Monday. Deshler was shot in the area of Shultz Court between Mulberry and Linden Streets around 11:00 p.m. Sunday night.

Scranton police are continuing to investigate the crime, as the suspect is still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Bureau at 570-348-4139 or you can submit an anonymous tip to police.