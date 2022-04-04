SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Police Department says they are looking for information to identify an individual in relation to a burglary.

Police say on Monday around 2:20 a.m., the South Scranton Intermediate School was burglarized, which is also trespassing as well as criminal mischief.

According to law enforcement, they are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual pictured below as well as any information relating to a report of a burglary and other related charges that happened on March 5.





Anyone with any information is asked to contact SRO Turner at 570-348-4134.