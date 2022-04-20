SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Police Department says they are asking for the public’s help with any information that will lead to the whereabouts of a wanted man.

Officers say Anthony S. Trozzolillo, 24, (pictured below) was released from Lackawanna County Prison due to a clerical complication. Trozzolillo suffers from mental health issues and does abuse drugs and alcohol, police added.

According to law enforcement, Trozzolillo’s family is afraid that he will cause them physical harm or serious injury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scranton Police Desk at 570-348-4134; ext: 0. If anyone sees Anthony S. Trozzolillo, do not approach him, police ask that you immediately call 570-348-4141.