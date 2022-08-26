SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Scranton Police Officer was charged with theft on Thursday after allegedly fraudulently obtaining thousands of dollars in federal funds.

Court documents allege sergeant Jeffrey Vaughn, age 50, obtained over $5,000 in compensation by claiming he worked a patrol shift in lower-income housing complexes when he did not.

The maximum penalty for this charge is 10 years in prison with a term of supervised release and a fine.

The Scranton Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Public Corruption Task Force investigated this incident.