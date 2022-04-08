SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drug investigators condemned a Scranton “marijuana grow house” that they say was growing an estimated street value of $1.4 million.

According to Scranton Police Department, concluded a four-month investigation into a suspected drug house in the 2000 block of Cedar Avenue.

Drug investigators say about 600 marijuana plants and 100 lbs of harvested marijuana estimated at a street value worth $1.4 million were found inside the residence.

Scranton Police Department

Two men were arrested, Yueping Mai and Chaoying Fang as a result of the investigation. Both are charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Scranton police say the investigation started as an anonymous tip from a citizen.