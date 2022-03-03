Scranton Police arrest wanted man for striking a patrol car and fleeing

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Police have arrested a man wanted in South Abington Township, after he struck a patrol car and then got away.

South Abington Township Police, say they attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Kyle Linney, in the 800 block of Northern Boulevard.

Linney accelerated in an attempt to flee, leading officers on a pursuit and striking a South Abington Township Police Car, before getting away. An arrest warrant was immediately issued for Linney.

Scranton Police say they arrested Linney (pictured below) on Thursday, around 2:00 a.m. for the warrant in South Abington Township.

According to the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania Web Portal (UJS), Linney is facing a felony charge of flight to avoid apprehension and use/possession of drug paraphernalia from the arrest in Scranton.

He is also facing a felony charge of aggravated assault, a felony charge of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, simple assault, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and careless driving for the incident that occurred in South Abington Township.

Linney was taken into custody and arraigned in front of MDJ Gallagher where he was remanded to the Lackawanna County Prison, unable to post bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, March 16 at 11:00 a.m. in front of MDJ Terrence V. Gallagher.