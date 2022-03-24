SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is in custody after police say he was arrested for the role he played in multiple armed robberies.

According to the Scranton Police Detective Bureau, 16-year-old, Frankie Clark Jr., was arrested for his role in two armed robberies in the Hill Section and in South Scranton, as well as a threat with a handgun in the early hours on the morning of Saturday, March 19.

Police say Clark was originally charged as an adult and is currently on adult probation in Luzerne County. He was taken into custody without incident after a traffic stop.

Clark is charged with two counts each of robbery, terroristic threats, receiving stolen property, and theft by unlawful taking.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, March 24.