SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pair from Lackawanna County were charged with child endangerment after two children were found in “deplorable conditions”, police say.

According to court paperwork, police responded to Crown Avenue on Thursday for a medical call. On scene, they were met by 38-year-old Christine Fiumano.

Police say the house was in “deplorable” condition. Scranton police officers say there were two dogs and seven cats in the home, and there was trash and animals feces on the floors.

Police say they called Children and Youth Services (CYS). Fiumano informed officers that the children, ages three and seven, were upstairs with their father, 49-year-old Michael Tomcho, according to court papers.

Police say a city inspector condemned the home and Lackawanna County CYS removed the children from the home.

Fiumano and Tomcho are both facing charges of child endangerment.