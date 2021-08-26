Scranton officer injured after police say suspect tried to take control of stun gun

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton police officer is injured after a suspect, being pursued tried to take control of the officer’s stun gun.

According to a police affidavit, on Tuesday two officers were dispatched just after 3:00 p.m. to a vacant property on the 900 block of Wyoming Avenue, for a report of people using drugs and drinking.

Police say, as they arrived on scene they saw two men, later identified as Earl Locklear and Jesus Mafias Marrero, standing behind the building.

Officers say, they saw Locklear put something down the front of his pants as they arrived. The officers say they observed the two suspects to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Police said they also smelled the odor of synthetic marijuana.

Police questioned Locklear about the smell, as there was a large plastic bag containing the substance sitting on the large concrete steps, court papers say.

Locklear then grabbed the bag of synthetic marijuana and fled, the affidavit states. An officer pursued Locklear across railroad tracks and into the backyard of a residence on McCormick Court, reports say.

Court papers say an officer apprehended Locklear as he attempted to climb over a fence. The officer drew his stun gun and Locklear grabbed the officer’s stun gun causing it to go off, reports say. The officer sustained a left-hand injury as a result of being struck by a the stun gun in the hand, the affidavit says.

Police say Locklear fled toward Capouse Avenue, leaving behind the small plastic bag of synthetic marijuana he dropped during the struggle with officers.

During this time, police say they observed Mafias Marrero throw a large hunting knife into a wooded area. The knife was recovered by an officer and Mafias was taken to police headquarters.

While Locklear was being put in the transport vehicle, reports say he spit in an officer’s face. While being transferred to police headquarters, Locklear defecated in his pants, and while in a holding cell at police headquarters, he removed his pants to smear the feces in his cell, the affidavit says.

Mafias Marrero was issued a public drunkenness citation and subsequently released.

Locklear is being charged with escape, aggravated assault, disarming law enforcement, possession with intent to deliver, simple assault, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness.

Locklear is remanded to Lackawanna County Prison, unable to post $75,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, September 8.