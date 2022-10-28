EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man has been sentenced to prison for using counterfeit money at multiple casinos in Luzerne County.

A press release from The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania says Askia Riddick, 25, of Scranton was sentenced to one year in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Mannion for using counterfeit U.S. currency.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Riddick used a total of $1,800 in fake, federal reserve dollar bills at Mohegan Pennsylvania Casino and Mount Airy Casino between November and December of 2021.

As the release reads, Judge Mannion also ordered Riddick to serve two years of supervised release once he is out of prison.

Riddick must also pay $1,000 in restitution for related conduct to the Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem, PA, officials say.