SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man was sentenced to prison following his involvement in a Luzerne County bank robbery.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Robert Wazny, 33, of Scranton, was sentenced to seven years in prison for brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to U.S. Attorney, Gerard M Karam, Wazny pleaded guilty to brandishing a firearm during the bank robbery, that occurred at an M&T Bank located in Wilkes-Barre, on July 23, 2021.

Karam says during the robbery, Wazny pointed a 12-gauge shotgun at employees, demanding cash from the bank, and then fled the area in a vehicle leading local police on a high-speed pursuit, which ended after Wazny crashed into a pole and fled on foot with a backpack containing cash from the robbery.

Officials say police apprehended Wazny and took him into custody, seizing the backpack, and recovered the cash from the bank, as well as, a single-shot Sears and Roebuck 12-gauge shotgun and three buckshot shells from the crash location.