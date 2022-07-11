SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say he sexually assaulted a female from the ages of 11 to 15 years old.

According to the Scranton Police Department, officers conducted a two-week investigation into a report of sexual abuse of a girl starting in 2016 and ending in 2020.

Police say Markis Desmond Bennet, 33, of Scranton, was accused by the victim who is now 17, that he touched her inappropriately starting when she was 11 years old.

Police say the victim informed investigators that Bennett touched her on multiple occasions throughout the years until it stopped when she was 15 years old.

Police say Bennett admitted to his involvement in the assault.

Bennett has been charged with aggravated indecent assault, corruption of a minor, and endangering the welfare of a child.