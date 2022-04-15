SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a man was indicted by a federal grand jury charged with tax evasion.

According to US Attorney John C. Gurganus, the indictment alleges Ronald Halko. 79, of Scranton, attempted to evade payment of Trust Fund Recovery Penalty (TFRP) taxes.

Which is the collecting of employment taxes by the IRS from the owners of a business that has failed to pay the employment taxes in the approximate amount of $144,864.43 by concealing sources of income and other assets from the IRS.

Halko faces the maximum penalty of five years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.