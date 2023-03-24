SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Scranton man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child.

According to the criminal complaint, 36-year-old Norman Delano Moore has been charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl for 6 months dating back to 2020.

Officers say on October 13, 2020, at around midnight they were dispatched to Moses Taylor for a 13-year-old girl who had been sexually assaulted several times since April.

The child was brought into the hospital after she shared her recent experiences of being sexually assaulted with her relatives who then rushed her to the hospital, police say.

Police said Moore had sexually assaulted the child in many locations such as North Carolina, Maryland, North Pocono Area of Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania, the last known address is Scranton, PA and the first incident took place in a home in Allentown.

The 13-year-old girl police say told them at first Moore started touching her then turned into oral sex which then escalated into sex.

During the first incident in Allentown, police say Moore told the girl he needed to “taste her” and when she told him about it he said he knew it was wrong, however, police say the child said he continued the next day.

Officers said through text communication Moore made up nicknames for their private areas in order for them to talk about it through text and he would refer to the child as his wife and buy her things.

Scranton Police Department states at the time of the report Moore had not been seen or heard from until he was arrested in Maryland in January 2022 and unable to be handed over due to similar charges in that state.

He was handed over to Scranton on March 10 and charged with statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, indecent assault, and several other related charges.