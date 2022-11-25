SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man is facing charges after police say he inappropriately touched a seven-year-old female.

According to the Scranton Police Department, a seven-year-old female victim told officers she was inappropriately touched by an older man, on Wednesday, early in the morning.

Police say the suspect was identified as 29-year-old, Robert Loschen of Scranton, who was later interviewed at police headquarters.

Photo Credit: Scranton Police Department

According to law enforcement, during the interview, Loschen made admissions to officers after he was read his Miranda rights. Afterwhich he was charged with aggravated indecent assault of a child under 13 and indecent assault, police say.

Loschen was arranged by MDJ Paul Ware and sent to Lackawanna County Prison on $150,000 straight bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, December 7.