SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man has been charged after being accused of inappropriately touching a minor.

According to Scranton Police Department, 53-year-old Victor Camacho-Rivera was reported to have touched a now 14-year-old juvenile female inappropriately since she was about 8 or 9 years old.

Investigators say, on March 4 the allegations were brought to the detective’s attention which lead to an investigation.

During an interview with Camacho-Rivera, he denied all allegations but later admitted to assaulting the victim, police said.

Camacho-Rivera has been charged with indecent assault and corruption of minors.