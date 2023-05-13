CATSKILL, NEW YORK (WBRE/WYOU)— Albany U.S. Marshals announced the arrest of Travis Lanzo, the man they say killed David Deshler in March.

According to the U.S. Marshal’s Albany Division, 29-year-old Travis Lanzo, from Scranton, was arrested on May 12 as a suspect in the Scranton shooting that killed David Deshler in March.

Following the shooting on March 12, marshals say Lanzo fled Pennsylvania and moved to Catskill, New York.

Once marshals confirmed Lanzo was in Catskill, they say the Ulster County Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiation team helped U.S. Marshals arrest him Friday afternoon.

Investigators say they obtained a search warrant a found suspected drugs and two guns in the home Lanzo was residing in.

Lanzo was transported to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and arraigned Friday evening according to law enforcement.

Three others police said were involved in the shooting were arrested and charged in Lackawanna County earlier in May. Those three have been charged with criminal homicide for their alleged involvement in the shooting.

From left to right: Gaskins, Smith, and Ortiz

Marshals were offering a $5,000 reward for information that led to Lanzo’s arrest, but it was not stated if anyone received the reward.