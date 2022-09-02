DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a Scranton firefighter after they say he stole construction materials and tools from Home Depot in Dickson City multiple times.

According to the Dickson City Police Department, on July 7, officers were called for a report of a shoplifter in custody, however, the suspect fled the store before police arrived.

Home Depot’s asset protection specialist William Barbara gave a statement to police that said he confronted the man, later identified as Darell Fratamico, 44, who told Barbara that he’s a Scranton firefighter.

Barbara continued saying he watched Fratamico scan items worth $128.29 but did not scan other items worth $609.41, said court papers.

Police say once Fratamico was placed in Barabara’s custody, he began informing Fratamico that he could face a three-year ban from Home Depot. Barbara said Fratamico became agitated and kept asking if authorities were coming before he ran out of the store, according to the affidavit.

Investigators said they learned surveillance video showed Fratamico committing more thefts when he visited Home Depot on June 11, 23, and 27.

Police said the value of the thefts on June 11 was $169.00, on June 23 was $477.00, and on June 27 was $723.36.

Fratamico is facing three counts of retail theft and receiving stolen property.