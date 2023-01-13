SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to a press release from Pennsylvania State Police, a month-long investigation into a Scranton man resulted in multiple drug-related charges.

On Thursday police served three search warrants on 44-year-old Matthew Tighe, of Scranton. Each warrant was for a different location.

While conducting searches of the various locations, police say, they found around 800 grams of suspected cocaine, three pounds of marijuana, and a large sum of U.S. currency.

Tighe was placed in the Lackawanna County Correctional Facility on charges of possession with intent to deliver and related drug charges.

The investigation was led by Troop R Vice Unit, in conjunction with the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office.