SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say on Wednesday, they have sentenced a Scranton doctor to 11 years in prison for taking bribes in exchange for drugs.

According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Kurt Moran, 70, a Scranton physician, pleaded guilty to crimes related to the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (Subsys), maintaining drug-involved premises, and health care fraud.

Moran also pleaded guilty to intentionally distributing oxycodone and fentanyl, both Schedule II controlled substances, outside the usual use of professional practice and not for legit medical purposes, and that the death of one of his patients resulted from the use of the substances, officials said.

In regards to the health care and fraud scheme, police said Moran admitted between December

2014 and 2017, he conspired with others to receive bribes in exchange for prescribing the drug Subsys (sublingual fentanyl spray) to his patients.

Subsys is a transmucosal immediate-release fentanyl (TIRF) drug. It is approved by the FDA only

for use in cancer patients suffering from “breakthrough cancer pain”.

Police say Moran was found to have been paid by Insys Therapeutics around $140,000 over a two-year period to prescribe Subsys to his patients for pain not associated with cancer.

According to investigators, to disguise the kickbacks and bribes that were being paid to Moran to prescribe Subsys, the company designated payments to Moran for providing educational presentations regarding Subsys.

Moran prescribed millions of micrograms of the sublingual fentanyl spray to patients with no cancer diagnosis and not suffering from breakthrough cancer pain, the release stated.

Moran was ordered to pay in restitution $6,586.00 related to funeral expenses for the patient that died.

Morgan was sentenced to 11 years in prison.