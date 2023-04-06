SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A prominent area attorney has been disbarred after submitting his resignation Wednesday as a result of his conduct during a medical malpractice lawsuit filed in 2017.

The Office of Disciplinary Counsel for the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday, they accepted the resignation of James J. Conaboy of the Scranton law firm Abrahamsen, Conaboy, and Abrahamsen as of Wednesday, April 5.

According to the statement, Conaboy has been disbarred from practicing law after he handed in his resignation weeks after a civil lawsuit was filed against him for his conduct while representing two plaintiffs in a medical malpractice lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, Conaboy intentionally caused emotional distress while representing Teresa and John Matheson, leading them to believe he settled their malpractice lawsuit for $700,000 when in reality the case was dismissed in July 2020.

Conaboy allegedly tried to cover up the case’s dismissal for five years as the original malpractice lawsuit was filed in 2017. The complaint filed by the Mathesons states Conaboy continuously lied to them for years, and forged court orders as well as judges’ signatures, while also “engaging in numerous other egregious acts of dishonesty.”

The lawsuit filed by the Mathesons was one of eight civil suits filed against Conaboy and his law firm as of Thursday, March 23 in Monroe County.

Conaboy, 51, has been practicing law since 1996, however, it is unclear whether or not the complaint filed by the Mathesons is the reason behind his submitting his resignation.

He is now no longer allowed to practice law in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and must comply with the regulations set forth, as well as pay costs to the Disciplinary Board.