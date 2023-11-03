LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County jury has acquitted an SCI-Dallas corrections officer in connection with the death of an inmate

28-year-old Osmel Martinez of Kingston was found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter, unsworn falsification to authorities, and obstruction of justice.

He was accused of instigating the fight that led to the stabbing death of 24-year-old inmate Edgar Gearhart.

Inmate Nafese Pierce already pled guilty to third-degree murder and is awaiting sentencing.

Now that Martinez has been exonerated, his status as a corrections officer will be determined at a later date