RINGTOWN BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 72-year-old woman from Ringtown, lost $1,000 worth of gift cards in a phone scam.

PSP says on October 28, around 1:30 p.m. a woman received a call from an unknown person who claimed to be working for Comcast/Service Electric.

Troopers say the caller claimed to update the woman’s internet service. Afterward, the person said they needed payment in the form of gift cards, or else they would be fired.

The woman purchased four, $250 Visa Gift Cards from Dollar General and gave them to the individual. She found out later that she was scammed and contacted the police, the press release reads.

Troopers ask anyone with information to contact Trooper Karaman at PSP Frackville by calling (570) 874-5300 and referring to incident number PA2022-1388080.