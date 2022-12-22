POCONO SUMMIT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A school employee is facing multiple charges including theft, after allegedly stealing a student’s wallet.

According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department (PMRPD) On October 5th, a student at Pocono Mountain West Junior High School reported that they had lost their wallet, containing over $50 in cash, debit cards, and personal identification, during an after-school activity within the gymnasium,

Police say, on October 6, school administrators checked with custodial staff and the school resource officer to determine if the wallet was found and unfortunately it wasn’t. School officials then reviewed the camera footage from within the gymnasium, officials say.

According to a press release, the student who reported the lost wallet can be seen sitting in the bleachers with a friend. After the event, the student is seen leaving the gym and the bleachers are then retracted by custodial staff, during which a black object was seen on the floor directly underneath where the student was sitting, police say.

Officers say, the floor of the gymnasium was clean other than this singular object and the camera footage showed Galvin Dudley (pictured below), 45, of Henryville, who was a custodian with the school district, entering the gym, picking it up, and walking off camera. Dudley was let go from the school district and faced separate charges for violating the Wiretap Act after it was determined he was secretly recording meetings and hearings during the school’s investigation into the stolen wallet, police say.

Courtesy: Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department

As the release reads, Dudley was later contacted by the school resource officer and asked if he had found or picked up anything in the gym, Dudley said he did not find any wallet and hung up on the officer.

Police say they learned from the juvenile victim and his father, that on October 6, a charge

had appeared on one of the debit cards for $77.81. The charge was made at a gas station

in close range of the school.

According to law enforcement, the card had actually been swiped on October 5 also. Police say they reviewed additional camera footage and saw Dudley leave the school without punching out on the evening of October 5.

Officals say Dudley left school grounds in his personal vehicle, drove to, and was seen

on camera, at the gas station where the card was used, purchasing gas and lottery tickets. Dudley then immediately returned to the school, police say.

Dudley has been charged with theft and related offenses, court papers say.