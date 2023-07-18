WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say two victims have been scammed out of nearly $19K.

According to PSP-Selinsgrove, on June 16, troopers received a report of a theft by deception/scam as two victims, a 61-year-old man, and a 54-year-old woman, were told to purchase gift cards and then send the money via Bitcoin ATM, in order to avoid criminal charges.

PSP says the victims are out a total of $18,898.

Troopers say no legitimate government agency or entity would instruct anyone to pay fines or avoid prosecution by making payments in the form of gift cards or Bitcoin/Cryptocurrency.

The investigation into this scam is still ongoing and if anyone has information about it please contact PSP-Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.