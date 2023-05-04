WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced they arrested a salon and body waxing owner for allegedly sexually assaulting clients during services.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday, Leonard Serrani of Auburn was arrested on six counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Police say Serrani, who is the owner and sole employee of ProSkin Brazilian & Body Waxing Salon in Wayne Township, is being accused of assaulting five previous clients while receiving waxing services between May 2018 to December 2022.

Serrani’s bail was set at $100,000 unsecured and he was ordered to surrender his passport.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or who is also a victim of sexual assault is asked to contact Trooper Erik Auffant at 570-754-4600.