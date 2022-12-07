SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say two men have been charged after a road rage incident on Interstate 81 where they alleged used a “rolling roadblock” to slow traffic, and chased a driver for several miles when she tried to pass.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 25, around 11:18 p.m., troopers were called to a road rage incident on I-81 that spanned about five miles, ending at the state police barracks in Dunmore.

Through further investigation, PSP said two 21-year-old men, later identified as Bryan Nazario Jimenez of Jessup, and Kenneth Rivera Gomez, of Dunmore, were leading a caravan of show cars and were “unlawfully controlling traffic” on the interstate by blocking all lanes and reducing traffic speed to 20mph.

Police say a driver tried to safely pass the caravan and the suspects became aggressive toward her. The suspects allegedly tried to force a stop of the victim’s car through a “rolling roadblock” causing her to nearly crash.

Investigators said the victim was able to escape the suspect’s trap and they began to aggressively chase her on I-81 until she reached a state police headquarters in Dunmore.

The suspects then chased the victim into a restricted area of the facility and tried to block her, but were unsuccessful causing them to flee the scene, police said.

Nazario Jimenez and Rivera Gomez both had suspended licenses and have been charged with reckless endangerment, stalking, careless driving, disregarding traffic lanes, and other additional charges.