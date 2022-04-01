SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Attorney’s Office District of Pennsylvania announced a man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the role officials say he played in the national Ponzi scheme.

According to law enforcement, John Law, 43, of Rochester, New York, pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and bank fraud in connection with a Ponzi scheme that gained over $115 million and resulted in more than $70 million in losses to victims, some who were located in Pennsylvania.

Investigators stated Law conspired with another suspect to offer and sell securities to the public and provided investment advice to customers around the country.

As stated in the release, Law operated an investment advisory business in Scotrun, Pennsylvania. Later officials say Law admitted the business was fake, stating it operated as a Ponzi scheme where the fraudsters embezzled large amounts of the investor’s funds.

Law was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment and ordered to pay $1.3 million in restitution.